India, Bangladesh, And The Bay of Bengal

The coasts of India and Bangladesh, pictured from the International Space Station from an altitude of 263 miles, meet at the Bay of Bengal.

The area is known for its vast mangrove forests and rich variety of wildlife including monkeys, elephants and tigers.

iss062e039313 (Feb. 21, 2020) - larger image



