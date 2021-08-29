Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall

Hurricane Ida is seen in this image taken aboard the International Space Station.



The dangerous hurricane made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, or 241 kilometers per hour. The image was shared on European Space Agency astronaut and Expedition 65 crew member Thomas Pesquet's Twitter account, as the storm churned in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall.

From space, our Earth-observing satellites have a unique view of storms. These observations provide data that help us work with partner agencies, including the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to better understand hurricanes, and support preparation and disaster response. Learn more about hurricane monitoring.

Image credit: European Space Agency Larger image

