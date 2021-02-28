Genomics On Orbit

NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins collects tubes containing swab samples of microbes for the 3DMM (Three-dimensional Microbial Monitoring of ISS Environment) investigation.

The study analyzes and sequences the DNA from bacteria swabbed from station surfaces to understand how microbes respond at a molecular level to specific stress conditions, including altered gravity and atmospheric composition.

iss064e035217 (Feb. 23, 2021) - larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



