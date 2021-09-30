Focusing On Soyuz While Earth Zooms By

Thomas Pesquet: The would-be artist's touch: I played with some long exposures after the Soyuz crew redocked.

I like the feeling of speed given by night clouds! Soyuz port relocation! Oleg, Pyotr and Mark undocked from MRM1, went Station forward to take some pictures, came back Station aft to dock with MLM. First docking with MLM ever!

La touche artistique : je me suis amusé à faire quelques expositions longues après que l'équipage du Soyouz s'est amarré. Les nuages à l'arrière-plan donne une impression de vitesse qui me plait beaucoup.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



