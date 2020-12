The International Space Station flies 262 miles above the Atlantic Ocean into an orbital sunrise with portions of the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Kibo laboratory module in the foreground. The two main Kibo components pictured are the Japanese robotic arm and the Japanese Logistics module.

iss064e013193 (Dec. 29, 2020) - Larger image



