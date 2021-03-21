Fermenting Grape Juice In Space

NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Shannon Walker exhibits sample bags collected from the Grape Juice Fermentation study aboard the International Space Station.

The space agriculture investigation explores the beneficial effects of microbial communities among food crops to obtain the highest nutritional yield in the smallest possible package to support long-term human spaceflight missions

iss064e042078 (March 13, 2021) - larger image

