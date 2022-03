The remote archipelago of the Falkland Islands, also known as the Islas Malvinas

The remote archipelago of the Falkland Islands, also known as the Islas Malvinas, off the coast of southern Argentina is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 270 miles above the south Atlantic.

iss066e091560 (Nov. 30, 2021) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.