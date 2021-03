Southern Florida and the Florida Keys are featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 10 crewmember on the International Space Station.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale are visible on the Atlantic side. Everglades National Park and Fort Myers (Gulf of Mexico side) can also be seen, as can most of Lake Okeechobee.

ISS010-E-17590 (11 February 2005) - larger image



