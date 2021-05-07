Earth's Horizon Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: I always love to take pictures of the horizon, as far as possible.

You see how some clouds tower really high in the sky... and how the blue of the atmosphere transitions to the deep black of space. This picture doesn't do it justice but helps understand how Earth's blue hue really seems to glow in the dark when seen with the naked eye.

Encore plus que depuis un cockpit, j'adore photographier l'horizon dans l'espace. Certains nuages s'élèvent vraiment haut... Pas sûr que la photo rende si bien compte du phénomène, mais c'est ce dégradé de bleus jusqu'au noir profond de l'espace qui nous donne l'impression que la Terre luit dans l'obscurité.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet 513B4212 Larger image



