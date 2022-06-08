Earth Is An Ocean World

The International Space Station orbits into a dawn 261 miles above a cloudy Pacific Ocean in this image from April 2022.

Not only does the station crew snap beauty shots of the planet we call home, the crew also conducts a variety of Earth and space science, including observations of the world's oceans.

NASA also has a variety of Earth-observing missions and even studies ocean worlds throughout our solar system.

Larger image

#WorldOceansDay #Astrobiology #OverviewEffect



