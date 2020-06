Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken of NASA's Commercial Crew Program were aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon as it approached the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon's nose cone is open revealing the spacecraft's docking mechanism that would connect to the Harmony module's forward International Docking Adapter.

iss063e021460 (May 31, 2020) - larger image

