Dragon Endeavour Arrives At The International Space Station

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour is pictured during its approach to the International Space Station less than one day after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts, Commander Shane Kimbrough and Pilot Megan McArthur with Mission Specialists Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet, would join the Expedition 65 crew shortly after docking Harmony module's forward-facing international docking adapter.

iss065e002661 (April 24, 2021) - Larger image



