This unique orientation of the Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter attached to the Unity module is pictured from the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

At lower center, in front of Cygnus is the Rassvet module's docking port. Behind Cygnus, at left, is the Columbus laboratory module, and at right, is the Kibo laboratory module. In front of Kibo, is the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module.

iss067e009250 (April 9, 2022) - larger image



