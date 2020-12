A U.S. and a Russian spacecraft are pictured docked to the International Space Station as it orbited above the Pacific Ocean southwest of Baja California.

At left is the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo craft with its two prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, and next to it is Russia's Soyuz MS-17 crew ship with its rectangular solar arrays.

ss064e006373 (Nov. 26, 2020) - Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.