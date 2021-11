Clouds Over The Coast Of Nova Scotia

Clouds protrude above the north Atlantic Ocean, with the Sun's glint beaming off the golden-hued waters.

This oblique photograph from the International Space Station was taken as it orbited 262 miles above just off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

iss066e037531 (Nov. 4, 2021) - larger image

