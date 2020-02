NASA astronauts (from left) Christina Koch, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan peer through the International Space Station's "window to the world," the cupola.

The trio were on robotics duty monitoring the arrival and capture of the Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman.

iss061e027009 (Nov. 4, 2019) - Larger image



