Catching A Space Cargo Droid

Japan's HTV-9 cargo ship nears the Canadarm2 robotic arm.



The H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) is pictured moments before the Canadarm2 robotic arm (upper right) captured the resupply ship. Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy was at the robotics controls ready to command the Canadarm2 to reach out and grapple the HTV-9 that was carrying over four tons of food, supplies and experiments to replenish the International Space Station crew.

iss063e017123 (May 25, 2020) - larger image

