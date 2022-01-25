Cargo Dragon Departs The International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon 24 departing the International Space Station on Sunday 23 January 2022.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer captured and posted these images to his social channels on Monday 24 January with the caption: "Weather off the coast of Florida delayed this Dragon's departure but it's now on its way to Earth with a bellyful of science. Splashdown is expected in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City at 22:05 today. #CosmicKiss"

Credit: ESA/NASA-M.Maurer

ID: 608H2612

