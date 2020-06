JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) is pictured after its capture and installation with the Canadarm2 robotic arm to the Harmony module following a five-day trip to the International Space Station.

The HTV-9 was carrying over four tons of food, supplies and experiments to replenish the Expedition 63 crew.

iss063e020483 (May 29, 2020) - Larger image



