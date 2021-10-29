Australian Earth Art As Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: I have never been to Australia but the country is a constant supplier of three-star #EarthArt, it is hard to judge from space if a landscape will be as amazing up close, but I definitely want to go and check regardless! Well... I said that after my first mission already... but this time no weak excuse like being assigned to another mission... maybe...

Je ne suis toujours pas allé en Australie mais il va falloir réparer ça un jour : cette île-continent présente vraiment les paysages les plus somptueux du monde vus du ciel, je ne me permets pas de douter que c'est tout aussi époustouflant vu de près!

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

