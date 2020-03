Atmospheric Glow And The Milky Way

The amber hue hovering just above the Earth's limb is the atmospheric glow with the Milky Way's stars sparkling in the background.

This long-duration photograph was taken from the International Space Station at an altitude of 262 miles above Kazakhstan.

iss062e081621 (March 4, 2020) - larger image



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.