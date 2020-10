Jessica Meir @Astro_Jessica: Last year at this time - my first views gazing at Earth's glorious mountains from above. Lake Issyk-Kul & Tian Shan Mtns in Eastern Kyrgyzstan (1) & Lake Ayakum on the Tibetan Plateau (3). Tian Shan means "Mountains of Heaven" - aptly named for one of my 1st views @Space_Station

