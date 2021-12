Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) @yousuckMZ As we were about to dock into the ISS, I saw this amazing view from the window of the Soyuz, right next to my seat.

I couldn't help but say 'Wow!' and I straight away took out my iPhone to take this photo. I mean, isn't it amazing!? This is real!!!

