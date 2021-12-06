Antarctic Eclipse Shadow Viewed From Orbit

While we wait for the launch of the Galileo satellites, we present photos of the lunar shadow from the ISS.

"The ISS crew is one of those lucky ones who managed to observe the almost complete phase of this astronomical phenomenon. And the bonus is the lunar shadow on the surface of the Earth, "notes Peter Dubrov.

«Экипаж МКС -- один из тех везунчиков, которым удалось пронаблюдать почти полную фазу этого астрономического явления. И бонусом - лунная тень на поверхности Земли», -- отмечает Петр Дубров.

@roscosmos tweet



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



