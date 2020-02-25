A Snowy New England Viewed From Orbit

A bright, wintery scene greeted NASA's Aqua satellite as it passed over parts of New England on a sunny day in mid-February 2020.



The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on board that satellite acquired a true-color image of fresh snowfall on February 15. Snow swept across much of the United States in mid-February, with moderate amounts dropping across much of Upstate New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The snow fell along a reasonably well-demarcated line that left most of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and parts of New York, including Long Island and New York City snow-free."

Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.



