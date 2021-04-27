A Dragon Approach Viewed From Another Dragon

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour is pictured from a window on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience during its approach to the International Space Station less than one day after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts, Commander Shane Kimbrough and Pilot Megan McArthur with Mission Specialists Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet, would join the Expedition 65 crew shortly after docking Harmony module's forward-facing international docking adapter.

iss065e002665 (April 24, 2021) - larger image

