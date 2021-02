An external high definition camera captured this image of the ISS Progress 76 resupply ship backing away from the International Space Station after it had undocked moments earlier from the Pirs docking compartment.

In the foreground is the Soyuz MS-17 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module.

iss064e030164 (Feb. 9, 2021) - larger image



