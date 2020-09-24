Preparing Radish Seeds For Space

Karl Hasenstein, the principal investigator for the Plant Habitat-02, or PH-02, plants radish seeds in seed carriers for the Addvanced Plant Habitat (APH) in the Space Life Sciences Lab at Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 23, 2020.

The carriers will fly aboard Northrop Grumman's 14th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. The launch, aboard Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, is targeted for Sept. 29 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Astronauts will grow radish plants in the APH, NASA's largest and most advanced growth chamber on station.

Photo credit: NASA/Glenn Benson KSC-20200923-PH-GEB01_0046 Larger image

Space Biology, Astrobiology,



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.