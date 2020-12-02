Documenting Plant Growth In Space

©NASA

Documenting Plant Growth In Space

Radish leaves cut from the bulb are attached to a work area in the Harmony module and spread out for photography after being harvested.

Radish plants were grown aboard the International Space Station during a four week period for the Plant Habitat-02 experiment that seeks to optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space and evaluate nutrition and taste of the plants.

iss064e008675 (Nov. 30, 2020) - larger image

.
