Cubesats On The Outside Of Cygnus

©NASA
Cubesats on Cygnus
NASA astronaut and Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir poses in front of the closed hatch of the Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman.
Attached to the hatch is the SlingShot small satellite deployer loaded with eight CubeSats that were deployed into Earth orbit for communications and atmospheric research several hours after Cygnus departed the orbiting lab on Jan. 31, 2019.
iss061e147761 (Jan. 30, 2020) - Larger image
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter