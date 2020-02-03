Cubesats On The Outside Of Cygnus

Cubesats on Cygnus

NASA astronaut and Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir poses in front of the closed hatch of the Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman.

Attached to the hatch is the SlingShot small satellite deployer loaded with eight CubeSats that were deployed into Earth orbit for communications and atmospheric research several hours after Cygnus departed the orbiting lab on Jan. 31, 2019.

iss061e147761 (Jan. 30, 2020) - Larger image

