NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Delivers State of NASA Address (Video)

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson talks to the agency's workforce during his first State of NASA event Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington.

Nelson remarked on his long history with NASA, and among other topics, discussed the agency's plans for future Earth-focused missions to address climate change and a robotic and human return to the Moon through the Artemis program, as well as announcing two new planetary science missions to Venus - VERITAS and DAVINCI+.





Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.