Apollo 16 Moon Panorama

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted April 25, 2022 12:02 AM
  • Comments

©moonpans.com via NASA

Apollo 16 Moon Panorama

Fifty years ago, April 20, 1972, Apollo 16's lunar module Orion touched down on the Moon's near side in the south-central Descartes Highlands.

While astronaut Ken Mattingly orbited overhead in Casper the friendly command and service module the Orion brought John Young and Charles Duke to the lunar surface. The pair would spend nearly three days on the Moon. Constructed from images taken near the end of their third and final surface excursion this panoramic view puts the lunar module in the distance toward the left. Their electric lunar roving vehicle in the foreground, Duke is operating the camera while Young aims the high gain communications antenna skyward, toward planet Earth.

Image credit via moonpans.com NASA Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Moon

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release





Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference April 25-26, 2022
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Military Space Situational Awareness Conference April 27-28, 2022

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter