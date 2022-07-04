©ESA
A 3D-printed Block Of Moon Dust
The hollow cell structure of this 1.5 tonne block, 3D printed from simulated lunar dust, let it combine strength with low weight, like bird bones.
The building block is on show in the laboratory corridor of ESA's ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands, visited during public tours from neighbouring Space Expo.
Produced using a binding salt as 'ink', the structure was made during an initial feasibility project on lunar 3D printing.
ESA has subsequently investigated other types of lunar 3D printing, including solar sintering and ceramics.
Credits: ESA-G. Porter larger image
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter