3D Printing On The Moon: Relevant Environment Additive Construction Technology (REACT)

A team at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida test a 3D printer inside a vacuum chamber at the Granular Mechanics and Regolith Operations (GMRO) lab inside the spaceport's Swamp Works.

This was done as part of the Relevant Environment Additive Construction Technology (REACT) project on April 5, 2022. Testing REACT derives from NASA's 2020 Announcement of Collaboration Opportunity, with AI SpaceFactory - an architectural and construction technology company and winner of NASA's 3D Printed Habitat Challenge - collaborating with Kennedy teams to build 3D-printed test structures using a composite made from polymers and a regolith simulant in a vacuum chamber that mimics environmental conditions on the Moon.

NASA ID: KSC-20220405-PH-FMX01_0176 Photographer: NASA/Frank Michaux Larger image

