Touring the SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft.

A few hours after launch the NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley hosted a media event taking the audience on a tour of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Pad 39A at 3:22 p.m. EDT on May 30 with the astronauts aboard for a mission to the orbiting laboratory. Crew Dragon will perform a series of phasing maneuvers to gradually approach and autonomously dock with the International Space Station on Sunday, May 31, at approximately 10:17 a.m. EDT.





