Tom Cruise in Conversation with NASA Astronaut Victor Glover

When a Hollywood star needs to know how being in weightlessness really effects the human body, who does he ask? If it's Tom Cruise doing the asking, the answer is NASA astronaut Victor Glover, recently returned from a long-duration mission to the International Space Station. In this rebroadcast of a November 2021 conversation during the World Extreme Medicine conference, the two get into the details of how people in space adapt to microgravity in both daily activities and dynamic events, as well as their shared interest in fast planes and cool movies (starring guess who!)

