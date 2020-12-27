This Year at NASA: A Historic 2020

2020 was historic for NASA. We launched humans to the International Space Station from America again, made progress on our plans to return humans to the Moon and explore Mars, had an unprecedented encounter with an asteroid, and displayed perseverance and resilience in space and on Earth ... all, while helping the country deal with a global crisis. Here's a look back at highlights from those and other things we did this year at NASA.

