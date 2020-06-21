This Week at NASA: Train Ride Ahead of a Trip to the Moon

The two solid rocket boosters that will power NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) for Artemis missions to the Moon are on their way to the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after departing from a Northrop Grumman manufacturing facility in Promontory, Utah. Credit: NASA.

A boost in the right direction for Artemis, closing in on the launch of our next Mars rover, and the latest progress in our quest for quiet supersonic flight ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

