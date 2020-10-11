This Week at NASA: Prelaunch Preparations for a New Crew and More

Expedition 64 prime and backup crew members pose for a picture as part of pre-launch activities, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. From left to right are prime crew members Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos, Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, and Kate Rubins of NASA, and backup crew members Petr Dubov of Roscosmos, Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos, and Mark Vande Hei of NASA. Expedition 64 prime crew members Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov, and Rubins are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft on October 14. Photo Credit: NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin.

Prelaunch preparations for the next space station crew, science, technology and other cargo arrive at the station, and an update on an upcoming commercial crew flight ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.


