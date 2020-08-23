This Week at NASA: Next Crew Dragon Launch Date Set and More

The SpaceX Crew-1 official crew portrait with (from left) NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Credit: NASA.

Targeting the next U.S. launch of astronauts, another successful space station resupply mission, and honoring pilots for National Aviation Day ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

