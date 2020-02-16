This Week at NASA: New Budget Request

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine discusses the fiscal year 2021 budget proposal during a State of NASA address, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s facility at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky.

A budget for a new era of space exploration, do you have what it takes to be an astronaut? And Christina Koch reflects on her record-setting mission ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

