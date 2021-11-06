This Week at NASA for Nov. 5, 2021 - The Vice President Visits Goddard

Vice President Kamala Harris shares her enthusiasm, alongside NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, for the results of current satellite missions using Goddard's Hyperwall on Nov. 5, at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Credit: NASA/Taylor Mickal.

The Vice President checks out new Earth Science work, two decades and counting of continuous human presence in space, and 29 days on the edge for the Webb Space Telescope team ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

