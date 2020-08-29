This Week at NASA: Artemis III Element, Hurricane Laura and More

Composite image showing Hurricane Laura generated at 21:00 UTC on 26 August 2020. Credit: EUMETSAT.
The first element of the spacecraft for Artemis III, a NASA astronaut assigned to a future Commercial Crew flight, and a strong storm seen from space ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter