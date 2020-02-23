This Week at NASA - Vice President Pence visits Langley

Vice President Mike Pence, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine visits NASA Langley Feb. 19th 2020. The places they stopped were at the 14xz22 Wind Tunnel and the Structure and Materials Lab and the Hangar. Credit: NASA.

Vice President Pence visits our Langley Research Center, science results related to water on Jupiter, and studying the darkest areas of the Moon ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

