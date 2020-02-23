This Week at NASA - Vice President Pence visits Langley

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 23, 2020 12:47 PM
  • Comments

Vice President Mike Pence, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine visits NASA Langley Feb. 19th 2020. The places they stopped were at the 14xz22 Wind Tunnel and the Structure and Materials Lab and the Hangar. Credit: NASA.

Vice President Pence visits our Langley Research Center, science results related to water on Jupiter, and studying the darkest areas of the Moon ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: This Week at NASA

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report






Military Space Situational Awareness – April 29-30 2020, London, UK
The 2020 AAS Goddard Symposium
Small Satellites Conference 2020
Humans to Mars Summit 2020

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter