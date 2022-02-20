This Week at NASA - Perseverance Marks One Year on Mars and More

©NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

'Ch'ał'-Type Rocks at 'Santa Cruz'.

The next commercial cargo mission to the space station, celebrating the first year of Perseverance on Mars, and the first science images from a recently launched mission ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

0:00 Introduction
0:15 The Next Commercial Cargo Mission to the Space Station
0:44 Russian Spacecraft Delivers Cargo to Space Station
1:12 Perseverance Marks One Year on Mars
1:55 IXPE Sends First Science Image
2:33 New Sea Level Rise Projections for U.S. Communities

Recent Articles


