This Week at NASA - Perseverance Marks One Year on Mars and More

The next commercial cargo mission to the space station, celebrating the first year of Perseverance on Mars, and the first science images from a recently launched mission ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

0:00 Introduction

0:15 The Next Commercial Cargo Mission to the Space Station

0:44 Russian Spacecraft Delivers Cargo to Space Station

1:12 Perseverance Marks One Year on Mars

1:55 IXPE Sends First Science Image

2:33 New Sea Level Rise Projections for U.S. Communities

