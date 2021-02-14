This Week at NASA - New Flight Directors and More

Inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building high bay at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, assembly continues on Orion’s Artemis II crew module on Feb. 5, 2021. The capsule will house astronauts during its mission around the Moon. Recently, teams removed the spacecraft from its clean room environment, where they have been performing the buildup of the Environmental Control and Propulsion System (ECPS) prior to their installation into the crew module. It will return to the clean room to complete ECPS final welds and assemblies. Artemis II will confirm all of the Orion spacecraft’s systems operate as designed in the actual environment of deep space with astronauts aboard. As part of the Artemis Program, NASA will send the first woman and next man to the Moon. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett.

Tracking our next Mars landing, the science on the next station resupply mission, and the newest space station flight directors ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.