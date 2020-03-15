This Week at NASA - New Crew Trains for Upcoming Launch

At the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia, Expedition 63 crewmembers Chris Cassidy of NASA (left) and Anatoly Ivanishin (center) and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos (right) pose for pictures in front of a Soyuz trainer during the second day of Soyuz qualification exams March 12. They are scheduled to launch April 9 on the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-and-a-half month mission on the International Space Station. Credit: Andrey Shelepin/Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. Credit: NASA. (March 12, 2020)

The next space station crew trains for launch, a SpaceX Dragon delivers more science, and celebrating the life of Katherine Johnson ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

