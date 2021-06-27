This Week at NASA - More Spacewalks to Upgrade Power

  • Status Report - Source: SpaceRef
  • Posted June 27, 2021 11:10 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Spacewalkers (from left) Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet. (June 16, 2021)

Spacewalking astronauts work outside the space station, NASA's new deputy administrator is sworn-in, and putting another piece of our Artemis I Moon rocket in place ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 65

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: SpaceRef Status Report




John Glenn Memorial Symposium, July 13-15, 2021, Online
Baen Books - Frontier by Patrick Chiles
Baen Books by Travis S. Taylor, Timothy Zahn, Michael Z. Williamson, Kacey Ezell & Josh Hayes


 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter