This Week at NASA - More Spacewalks to Upgrade Power

©NASA
Spacewalkers (from left) Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet. (June 16, 2021)
Spacewalking astronauts work outside the space station, NASA's new deputy administrator is sworn-in, and putting another piece of our Artemis I Moon rocket in place ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter