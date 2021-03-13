This Week at NASA - More Mars Perseverance Stunning Images and More

Combining two images, this mosaic shows a close-up view of the rock target named “Yeehgo” from the SuperCam instrument on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars.

Perseverance sends more sounds from Mars, the rocket boosters for Artemis I are all stacked up, and preview of a weekend spacewalk ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

