This Week at NASA - More Mars Perseverance Stunning Images and More

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 13, 2021 12:00 PM
  • Comments

©NASA/JPL-Caltech/LANL/CNES/CNRS/ASU/MSSS

Combining two images, this mosaic shows a close-up view of the rock target named “Yeehgo” from the SuperCam instrument on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars.

Perseverance sends more sounds from Mars, the rocket boosters for Artemis I are all stacked up, and preview of a weekend spacewalk ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA.

